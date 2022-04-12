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EU and Ukraine are making the BEST Russian Propaganda - Inside Russia Report, Russian babushka, Clare Daly MEP (MIRRORED)
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406 views • April 12, 2022
EU and Ukraine are making the BEST Russian Propaganda - Inside Russia Report, Russian babushka, Clare Daly MEP (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel iEarlGrey at:-
https://youtu.be/vsBEZ66PQwM
The mask is slipping as Ukraine makes PR blunder after PR blunder. Dissent in the EU Parliament with Irish MEP Clare Daly daring to speak the truth, a revolutionary act in these times of deceit (apologies Clare for the mistake, apparently a mistranslation).
EU Parliament passes symbolic vote to ban Russia energy imports.
The European Parliament on Thursday (April 7) passed a symbolic vote demanding a total ban on all Russian energy imports into the EU, as member states closed in on narrower sanctions against Russian coal.
MEPs voted 513 in favour, with 22 against and 19 abstentions, of an "immediate" ban on Russian coal, gas and oil, as well as nuclear fuel.
Although the motion was non-binding, the parliament's speaker, Roberta Metsola, called it a "very important moment" that sent the "strongest messages" to Ukraine on the degree of EU support.
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/eu-parliament-passes-symbolic-vote-to-ban-russia-energy-imports
US ramps up oil imports from Russia, pursues own interests at expense of European allies amid Ukraine crisis.
In a contrasting move to its pressuring of European allies to not buy Russian oil against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the US increased crude oil supplies from Russia by 43 percent, or 100,000 barrels per day, over the past week, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov told Russian media on Sunday, with critics pointing out that the US pursues its own interests at the costs of its European allies.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202204/1257500.shtml
Russian central bank cuts key rate to 17% from 20%
The Russian central bank sharply cut its key rate to 17% today and said it holds open the prospect of further cuts at upcoming meetings.
Last month, the central bank kept its key interest rate at 20% following massive emergency hike in February and said it would start buying OFZ government bonds.
It warned of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction.
But today, the central bank unexpectedly cut the key rate by 300 basis points, taking the decision ahead of its next regular meeting set for April 19.
https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2022/0408/1291154-russian-central-bank/
More updates from inside Russia as events unfold.
Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9
and as a podcast: https://anchor.fm/iearlgrey
Please check out independant, corwd funded journalists: Patrick Lancaster - https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
Graham Phillips - https://www.youtube.com/c/GrahamPhillipsUK
And of course, The Duran: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDuran
#Russia #Ukraine #propaganda
Mirrored from You Tube channel iEarlGrey at:-
https://youtu.be/vsBEZ66PQwM
The mask is slipping as Ukraine makes PR blunder after PR blunder. Dissent in the EU Parliament with Irish MEP Clare Daly daring to speak the truth, a revolutionary act in these times of deceit (apologies Clare for the mistake, apparently a mistranslation).
EU Parliament passes symbolic vote to ban Russia energy imports.
The European Parliament on Thursday (April 7) passed a symbolic vote demanding a total ban on all Russian energy imports into the EU, as member states closed in on narrower sanctions against Russian coal.
MEPs voted 513 in favour, with 22 against and 19 abstentions, of an "immediate" ban on Russian coal, gas and oil, as well as nuclear fuel.
Although the motion was non-binding, the parliament's speaker, Roberta Metsola, called it a "very important moment" that sent the "strongest messages" to Ukraine on the degree of EU support.
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/eu-parliament-passes-symbolic-vote-to-ban-russia-energy-imports
US ramps up oil imports from Russia, pursues own interests at expense of European allies amid Ukraine crisis.
In a contrasting move to its pressuring of European allies to not buy Russian oil against the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the US increased crude oil supplies from Russia by 43 percent, or 100,000 barrels per day, over the past week, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov told Russian media on Sunday, with critics pointing out that the US pursues its own interests at the costs of its European allies.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202204/1257500.shtml
Russian central bank cuts key rate to 17% from 20%
The Russian central bank sharply cut its key rate to 17% today and said it holds open the prospect of further cuts at upcoming meetings.
Last month, the central bank kept its key interest rate at 20% following massive emergency hike in February and said it would start buying OFZ government bonds.
It warned of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction.
But today, the central bank unexpectedly cut the key rate by 300 basis points, taking the decision ahead of its next regular meeting set for April 19.
https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2022/0408/1291154-russian-central-bank/
More updates from inside Russia as events unfold.
Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9
and as a podcast: https://anchor.fm/iearlgrey
Please check out independant, corwd funded journalists: Patrick Lancaster - https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
Graham Phillips - https://www.youtube.com/c/GrahamPhillipsUK
And of course, The Duran: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDuran
#Russia #Ukraine #propaganda
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