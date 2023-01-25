Jesuit agenda; transgender, fake twin switches, possible attack dates in 2023, blue moon!

Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand aka Jason Velasquez (look at her swagger walking videos or "her" neck and hands.) She used "full tank" with emphasis, some code language maybe?

Full tank in gematria matches are : death to America, back up plan and blue moon



Here are the full moon (and 1 blue moon) dates again of this year 2023:

5th of Feb, 7th of March, 6th and 20th of April, 5th of May, 3rd of June, 3rd of July, 1st of August, 30th of August = blue moon! , 29th of September, 14th and 28th of October, 27th of November, 26th of December.

And their "twin disaster" list gets longer with repeating errors exposing their evil plan.

Twin towers 9/11, twin planes MH370-MH17, twin boats Titanic- Olympic,... (I'm sure there are more I don't know about yet)

Not for money or gold, but for power and total control in order to play God.

But God doesn't compete with A.I. nor should we. 🙏💖 Amen



