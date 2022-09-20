Create New Account
Nuclear War With NATO Coming Soon Say Russian Political Analysts
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles checks in from Amman, Jordan, providing updates on his trip to the Middle East. Later, Vladimir Putin looks to be ramping up to full mobilization in the ever escalating conflict with Ukraine, with Dmitry Medvedev saying the world will need new maps in the near future. Fuel shortages are already putting the crush on Europe, as rationing is in the cards in the near future. Finally, Rick and Doc talk about drag queen shop classes in Canada.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/20/22.


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

