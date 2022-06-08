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Expecting Mothers Weren't Told: Pfizer's Claim That the Jab Was Safe for Pregnant Women Was Based On a Biased French Rat Study
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13 views • June 08, 2022
Expecting Mothers Weren't Told: Pfizer's Claim That the Jab Was Safe for Pregnant Women Was Based On a Biased French Rat Study
Naomi Wolf: "The doctors who ran the study were shareholders or employees of Pfizer and BioNTech."
Now, DOD data reports an 80% rise in fetal congenital malformations.
Naomi Wolf: "The doctors who ran the study were shareholders or employees of Pfizer and BioNTech."
Now, DOD data reports an 80% rise in fetal congenital malformations.
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