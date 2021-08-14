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ClickBait Propaganda of 528Hz (444Hz) Exposed
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96 views • August 14, 2021
My name Brian T Collins has been illegally published by unauthorized publishers to use my name to endorse misleading information to enjoin 528 Hz to 432 Hz.
I do not consent nor do I give soul permission to enjoin my name to third party clickbait claims for purposes of unauthorized endorsement and public consumer fraud.
I will NEVER endorse or promote the use of tuning music in A=444Hz because of the co-opted propaganda use of the occult number 528 peddled by Occult Synarchists who infiltrated the cabalist / masonic / templar world system and tricked the world into new age movements and synarchist death cults.
Occult Synarchists infiltrated the 432Hz movement and stole my earlier word of mouth, lower tuning grassroots campaign I started in 1991.
I was targeted and shadow censored long before I published online and my personal life history and music was also plagiarized and inverted by online synarchist doppelgängers.
Those who published my name as clickbait in their deceptive publications are breaking Gods natural law and the legal terms and conditions displayed on my website https://briantcollins.com and they are also breaking anti-trust law and copyright laws.
My Websites:
Music and Harmonic Life Coaching:
https://briantcollins.com
Please support me by purchasing my music:
https://brian9.bandcamp.com
Please join me on Telegram: https://t.me/briantcollins
Thank you and God Bless
I do not consent nor do I give soul permission to enjoin my name to third party clickbait claims for purposes of unauthorized endorsement and public consumer fraud.
I will NEVER endorse or promote the use of tuning music in A=444Hz because of the co-opted propaganda use of the occult number 528 peddled by Occult Synarchists who infiltrated the cabalist / masonic / templar world system and tricked the world into new age movements and synarchist death cults.
Occult Synarchists infiltrated the 432Hz movement and stole my earlier word of mouth, lower tuning grassroots campaign I started in 1991.
I was targeted and shadow censored long before I published online and my personal life history and music was also plagiarized and inverted by online synarchist doppelgängers.
Those who published my name as clickbait in their deceptive publications are breaking Gods natural law and the legal terms and conditions displayed on my website https://briantcollins.com and they are also breaking anti-trust law and copyright laws.
My Websites:
Music and Harmonic Life Coaching:
https://briantcollins.com
Please support me by purchasing my music:
https://brian9.bandcamp.com
Please join me on Telegram: https://t.me/briantcollins
Thank you and God Bless
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