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BOB LAZAR IS THE MOST CREDIBLE UFO/ALIEN TECH WHISTLE BLOWER EVER
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237 views • January 29, 2021
I witnessed the Bob Lazar controversy when it first happened a long time ago and I believed him then. He blew the whistle and the government ERASED his work & education history from official records. He was ridiculed & mocked but his testimony has stood the test of time. He resurfaced in 2018 in a documentary about his experience. I have thoroughly researched this guy and i completely believe him.
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