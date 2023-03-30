David Fiorazo - How Christian Churches Have Been Programming Us

Your host Scott Schara and special guest David Fiorazo discuss Romans 13 and 14, as well as David’s book, ‘Cancelling Christianity’. They dive deep into how the church has gone along with the evil instead of calling it out. Why?Show more





David Fiorazo is an author, media contributor, host of Stand Up for the Truth podcast, co-host of EDUCATED from Freedom Project Media, and former pastor. He has been involved in broadcasting for over 30 years, and in Christian ministry for over 25 years. His latest book is Cancelling Christianity.





Links referenced in this video:





Canceling Christianity: How The Left Silences Churches, Dismantles The Constitution, And Divides Our Culture https://www.amazon.com/Canceling-Christianity-Silences-Dismantles-Constitution-ebook/dp/B0957SLHL9





https://www.standupforthetruth.com/category/podcast/





