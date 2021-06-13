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TIME AND EVENTS RELATING TO PLANETARY ALIGNMENTS
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31 views • June 13, 2021
How does astrology work? What is the purpose? The entire universe is a communication system designed to promote expanding consciousness, designed by Creator. Physics, mathematics and our spiritual growth are all a part of it!
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