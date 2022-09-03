HEY JOE! WHERE YOU GOIN WITH THAT GUN IN YOUR HAND?

Folks, this man just got up in front of rhe entire world and not only claimed the nation loving patriots in this country are some kind of major imminent threat(a clear lie) but that he also represented the majority... which he clearly does not. He represents a clear 10-15% TOPS... BUT, if we don't rebut that statement... if we don't stop what we are doing and get in front of this and simply denounce this dipstick, once and FOR ALL. LOUD, HISRORICALLY AND IN THE BOOKS FOR THE WORLD TO SEE, it'll go down in history the say he said it. And that's something we CANNOT ALLOW. Make no mistake, this is now dangerous territory but ONLY if we don't reply. We HAVE to SHOW UP! WHOS WITH ME? EVERYTHING STARTES SOMEWHERE. Let's start this conversation at [email protected]





