Heavy fire by paratroopers shocked Ukraine on the north flank of Artemovsk
Published 20 hours ago

Heavy shelling in multiple directions simultaneously by paratroopers of Russian Armed Forces on the north flank of Artemovsk. Direct fire from the Grad MLRS and BMD-2K-AU assault vehicles surprised the Ukrainian troops positions, who were driven from their positions with heavy losses.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
bakhmutrussian paratroopersartyomovsk

