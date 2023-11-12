Heavy fire by paratroopers shocked Ukraine on the north flank of Artemovsk

Heavy shelling in multiple directions simultaneously by paratroopers of Russian Armed Forces on the north flank of Artemovsk. Direct fire from the Grad MLRS and BMD-2K-AU assault vehicles surprised the Ukrainian troops positions, who were driven from their positions with heavy losses.
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.