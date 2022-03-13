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Ukraine On Fire OLIVER STONE Banned Documentary HD
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128 views • March 13, 2022
Joe Biden - puppet traitor in chief and crackhead son hunter and the rest of the cast of idiots all have dirty hands and butts regarding the bs going on in ukraine. Although due to censorhip the creators decided to release this for free, they did that annoying copyright thing where the picture continually goes a little dim and then lightens up over and over - VERY ANNOYING once you notice it. I personally think this only scratches the surface of the multi century history of the world in this region and doesn't even touch on the 'name stealers' aka' khazarian mafia'
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