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Improve Your Health with Nutrient Dense Foods
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42 views • February 15, 2021
Here we talk about the term nutrient dense and nutrient dense foods and how they can be beneficial to your health.
Nutrient density identifies the amount of beneficial nutrients in a food product proportional to other elements, such as energy content, weight or amount of detrimental nutrients.
Terms such as "nutrient rich" and "micronutrient dense" almost mean the same thing. Several different national and international standards have been developed and are in use to test for nutrient density, such as ORAC, Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity.
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Nutrient density identifies the amount of beneficial nutrients in a food product proportional to other elements, such as energy content, weight or amount of detrimental nutrients.
Terms such as "nutrient rich" and "micronutrient dense" almost mean the same thing. Several different national and international standards have been developed and are in use to test for nutrient density, such as ORAC, Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity.
Website with cool swag! https://nutritionbyeric.com
Amazing, raw, premium maca https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100267069-12464693
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
CONNECT WITH ME
Instagram ► https://instagram.com/nutritionbyeric
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/nutritionbyeric
Facebook ► https://facebook.com/nutritionbyeric
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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