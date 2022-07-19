Why The Devil Hates Jesus Soo Much

No other spiritual leader is or will be hated as much as Jesus.

ALL nations will hate those representing the most High Yah in Christ in these

end times. The devil only loves the roads that lead to hell and the lake of fire, a form of godliness.

The chosen children of the most High Yah, are like Daniel, we do not look to the left or right to see who is with us and we do not look for approval or standing ovations from any fallen flesh. We know the Most High and He knows Us. We know no fear in standing up for our faith in YAH. We live and die for Jesus.