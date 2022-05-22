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Chechen Republic Special Forces - The Combat Work in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. 052222
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183 views • May 22, 2022
Footage of the combat work of special forces from the Chechen Republic in the Luhansk region
The soldiers liberate the settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic from the Nazis and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Despite fierce resistance, the advance of our fighters is going well," says Ramzan Kadyrov.
The soldiers liberate the settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic from the Nazis and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Despite fierce resistance, the advance of our fighters is going well," says Ramzan Kadyrov.
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