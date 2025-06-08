Episode #75 - Exposing the Matrix: Fear, Religion, and the Lies That Keep You Trapped

What if everything you've ever felt guilty about…wasn’t yours to carry?





What if the fear that runs your life…was placed there on purpose?





On today’s episode I am going to discuss some ideas that might make you question everything; from the god you were told to worship, to the thoughts that sabotage your own dreams.





This isn’t about conspiracy. This is about control. A matrix built on guilt and fear, designed not to punish you, but to program you. To keep you judging, hating, and doubting…especially yourself.





We’ve been taught that forgiveness is a gift we give to others. But what if true forgiveness is actually the moment we stop crucifying ourselves? What if judgement, especially judgement of others, is just the log in our own eye we refuse to face?





Religion has played its part by creating a morality system based on guilt, shame, sacrifice, and obedience. But who were these gods demanding blood offerings? Circumcision, kosher laws, halal rites… All in the name of beings that look more like warlords than divine creators.





Are we worshipping the true Source? Or have we been kneeling to Enlil, Enki, Marduk and Nanna Sin…to the gods of the Anunnaki, mistaking ancient aliens for angels? Could it be that the god of the Old Testament…was never God at all?





Meanwhile, while we’re busy debating doctrine and dividing ourselves, the system continues its work: economic collapse is on the horizon, the ultra-elite are cashing out and locking down, and plans to reduce the global population aren’t science fiction anymore; they're strategy.





Still waiting for the Epstein files? For JFK's killers to be named? For justice for MLK? The truth is…the system will never investigate itself. It was designed to protect the lie.





So today, we’re going deep. This is not just about religion or politics; this is about waking up. About unplugging from the guilt and fear frequency…and returning to something real.





Let’s walk. Let’s talk. Let’s unravel the programming, one step at a time.





