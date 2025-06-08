The Committee of 300

🔹 (1) A One World Government with a unified church and

monetary system under their direction.

🔹 (2) The utter destruction of all national identity

and national pride.

🔹 (3) The destruction of religion and more especially

the Christian religion, with the one exception,

their own creation mentioned above.

🔹 (4) Control of each and every person through means

of mind control and nanotechnology which would create

human-like robots and a system of terror.

🔹 (5) An end to all industrialization and the production of

nuclear generated electric power in what they call

"the post-industrial zero-growth society."

🔹 (6) Legalization of drugs and pornography.

🔹 (7) Depopulation of large cities.

🔹 (8) Suppression of all scientific development except for those

deemed beneficial by the Committee. Especially targeted is

nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

🔹 (9) Cause by means of limited wars in the advanced countries,

and by means of starvation and diseases

in Third World countries, the death of 3 billion people

by the year 2050, people they call "useless eaters."

🔹 (10) To weaken the moral fiber of the nation and

to demoralize workers in the labor class

by creating mass unemployment.

🔹 (11) To keep people everywhere from deciding

their own destinies by means of one created crisis

after another and then "managing" such crises.

🔹 (12) To introduce new cults.

🔹 (13) To cause a total collapse of the world's economies

and engender total political chaos.

🔹 (14) To take control of all Foreign and

domestic policies of the United States.

🔹 (15) Give full support to supranational institutions such as

the United Nations (UN),

the World Health Organization (WHO),

the International Monetary Fund (IMF),

the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and

the World Economic Forum(WEF)

and the World Court.

🔹 (16) Penetrate and subvert all governments, and

work from within them to destroy

the sovereign integrity of nations represented by them.

🔹 (17) Organize a world-wide terrorist apparatus and

negotiate with terrorists

whenever terrorist activities take place.

🔹 (18) Take control of education in America with the intent and

purpose of utterly and completely destroying it.

❇️ The Club of Rome,

❇️ The Venetian Black Nobility,

❇️ The Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA), Chatham House

❇️ The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR),

❇️ The Bilderbergers,

❇️ Trilaterals,

❇️ Freemasonry, The Illuminati, the Order of St. John of Jerusalem.

