© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Barr: Russia collusion narrative was a 'dirty trick' from Clinton campaign
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • June 02, 2022
Former Attorney General Bill Barr weighs in on the not guilty verdict in the case against former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.