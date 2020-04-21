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The Collapse: The Opening Battles (S1E12)
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160 views • April 21, 2020
As the first, swift groups of marauders reach rural towns, old rivalries between nations abroad begin to flare.
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Snail mail:
Laurel
PO Box 193
Hillsborough, NH 03244
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites
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