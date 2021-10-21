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True Healing Conference - Day 2 (Veda Austin's talk: The Secret Intelligence of Water)
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35 views • October 21, 2021
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>> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
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>> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Shilajit-Mumijo promo
>> https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
Coupon code (for Oct 2021 only)
[ TRUEHEALING! ] (without the square brackets)
https://analemma-water.com/product/analemma/
Please use this exclusive coupon code to receive 10% off an “Analemma” Water Wand:
TRUEWATER10
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