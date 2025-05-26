Scary Global Digital ID: No One can Buy or Sell Without it 05/262025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that Nations are quietly deploying facial recognition technology to track your every move. In other news, Experts form the UN Development Program have advised governments to implement Digital ID Systems.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
01:36Facial Recognition
06:18Digital ID System
14:28Charlie Kirk
19:37Summary
21:42Our Sponsors