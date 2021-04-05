Storming the parliament in Serbia. Result: No more curfews. It's as simple as that.

All wearing masks in footage are ZOG agentsIt appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.This is the Cold WarThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlNPAS AR GANG STALERSMORE GANG STALKINGNORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDEDIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLASTCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponTERRORISM(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDENPAS AIR STALKING