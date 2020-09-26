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Breaking: Sen. Rand Paul Defines BLM & Other Soros Fronts as Terror Organizations - FULL SHOW 9/24/20
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13 views • September 26, 2020
Trump administration finalizing plan to fight back against foreign-controlled groups funding riots & domestic terrorism! Tune in as the fight for liberty goes worldwide! Will you allow multinational, secretive organizations to control your life?
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