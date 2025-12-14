CTP (20251216 S3EDecSpecial3) Sara Alessandrini NY Poltics And More BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EDecSpecial3) New York At A Crossroads

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We unpack what New Yorkers actually voted for, how state law curbs City Hall’s reach, and why due process and cultural context matter as much as policy promises. Sara Alessandrini shares insights from her documentary and on-the-ground election work, cutting through the noise to the numbers.

• exit polls showing narrow mandate and who voted for whom

• difference between mayoral power, council authority, and Albany control

• feasibility of tax hikes and risks of mobile high earners

• government-run groceries and free buses weighed against costs

• housing supply crunch from 2019 rules and slow approvals

• due process standards, cultural norms, and workplace boundaries

• crime trade-offs, focused deterrence, and system transparency

• competence over charisma as the path to real change

http://ThisIsWhatNewYorkersSay.com

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP