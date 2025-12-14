CTP (20251216 S3EDecSpecial3) Sara Alessandrini NY Poltics And More BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EDecSpecial3) New York At A Crossroads
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We unpack what New Yorkers actually voted for, how state law curbs City Hall’s reach, and why due process and cultural context matter as much as policy promises. Sara Alessandrini shares insights from her documentary and on-the-ground election work, cutting through the noise to the numbers.
• exit polls showing narrow mandate and who voted for whom
• difference between mayoral power, council authority, and Albany control
• feasibility of tax hikes and risks of mobile high earners
• government-run groceries and free buses weighed against costs
• housing supply crunch from 2019 rules and slow approvals
• due process standards, cultural norms, and workplace boundaries
• crime trade-offs, focused deterrence, and system transparency
• competence over charisma as the path to real change
http://ThisIsWhatNewYorkersSay.com