I AM In POSSESION Of the EARTH ...Abaddon

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https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://youtu.be/4sV9YtpCj6k
Quotation from original video description...."The Revelation says it all"
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/