Trump Tweets Support For Armed Michigan Protestors

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Greg, Owen, and Harrison cover President Trump's latest tweets about the the patriots that are ready to end the lockdown and begin their lives.
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War Room With Owen Shroyer
Greg, Owen, and Harrison cover President Trump's latest tweets about the the patriots that are ready to end the lockdown and begin their lives.
Experience the massive benefits of our Ultimate Krill Oil now at 50% off!