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WATCH THIS VIDEO YOU...."STUPID SON OF A B*TCH!" JOE BIDEN - HUNTER BIDEN - UKRAINE - RUSSIA!
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62 views • January 26, 2022
Tom Trento, Director of The United West, develops an unbroken line of BIDEN FAMILY incompetence, corruption and actual stupidity, from the shocking cursing of Fox reporter, Peter Doocy, to the insane rush to war with Russia, over the Ukraine, a country most Americans cannot find on a map!
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CONTACT: [email protected]
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theunitedwest
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