A totally credible witness.
Published 21 hours ago

Stormy Daniels thinks she can communicate with dead people and is convinced her ex-boyfriend was “inhabited by spirits”. Apparently she thought a spirit attacked her too but it was just a possum.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1788840820834963578

stormy danielsnyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

