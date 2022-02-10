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The Stew Peters Show 02. 10. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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360 views • February 10, 2022
Lindell Demands 2020 Re-hearing, CPAC Schlapp Gay Agenda EXPOSED, Roman Inspires Resistance

Thursday on the Stew Peters Show, the loveable and patriotic Mike Lindell joined the program to share an urgent call to action to put pressure on County Commissioners and the right state legislators to patch the gaping holes in our election system.

Mr. Lindell shared the following #s of Judges and officials who need to be contacted by the patriots of this nation:

Governor Greg Abbott:
(512) 463-1782 - Information and Referral and Opinion Hotline
(for Austin, Texas and out-of-state callers)

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick:
(512) 463-5342 - The Texas Lieutenant Governor Message Line

Civil or Criminal appeals (Northern District of Texas), for reference:
https://www.txnd.uscourts.gov/filing/appeals

Presiding Judge Sharon Keller
512-463-1590

Judge Mary Lou Keel
512-463-1580

Judge Bert Richardson
512-463-1565

Judge Kevin Yeary (was the sole dissenter from this disastrous opinion. A great judge and a good man! Give him your support)
512-463-1595

Judge Scott Walker
512-463-1560

Judge Jesse McClure III
512-463-1555

Judge Barbara Hervey
512-463-1575

Judge Michelle Slaughter
512-463-1585

Judge David Newell
512-463-1570

Clerk of the Court
Deana Williamson
[email protected]
512-936-1640

Court General Counsel
Sian Schilhab
[email protected]
512-463-1597

Court General Phone Line
512-463-1551

Stew was also joined by Tony Roman, the owner of Basilico's Pasta E Vino in California. Tony has made a point out of resisting the vaccine mandates and test requirements, and has even put up a sign to let purebloods know they are preferred customers.

Sign up to fight back against the tyranny with Tony on his new website, TheConstitutionalBattleground.com

And, Stew spoke with insider Chris Ekstrom to expose who the real Matt Schlapp is, which turns out to be a grifter who is using CPAC to homosexualize the conservative movement and water down the values we once stood for as a Christian nation.

Dont miss a moment of Thursday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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