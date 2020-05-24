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Ancient Civilizations Documentary Box-set | Mysterious Monuments
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174 views • May 24, 2020
Hidden in Plain Sight Series | There has long been a fascination in Britain with the world of ancient Egypt. ... by some of the world's most flamboyant archaeologists, they make an irresistible package. ... of Egyptian material technology than of any other ancient civilisation. ... Pyramid building would have been impossible without strong ...
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