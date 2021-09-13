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Where Does Bill Gates Get The Money From? Who The Hell is Bill Gates?
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60 views • September 13, 2021
A Mossad?, A CIA?, A Genius?, A Brother of Woody Allen?, A Patsy?, A Prophet?, A Sold Out Psychopath? A Very Clever Bastard?, A Deceiver? ... or the most known doctor in the world? (check out the Google for this one)
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