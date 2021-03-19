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Friday - MARCH 19, 2021
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EP 2376-9AM Biden Induces Ford Motor Company To Move $900 Million Project from Ohio to Mexico
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford workers in Avon Lake were notified by letter from United Auto Workers leadership in Detroit that the automaker is not planning to bring a new line to their Ohio Assembly Plant (OHAP) but instead moving that production to Mexico. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17244
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