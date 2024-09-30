How Does Jesus Save According to the Bible?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt sermon, the speaker explores the concept of the new birth in Christianity, emphasizing that salvation comes through Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, and the word of God. The message details how the new birth is a divine process initiated by the Spirit, supported by scripture from John, Corinthians, James, Peter, and others. Key points include the necessity of faith, the role of the Holy Spirit, and the significance of repentance. The sermon concludes with a call to accept salvation and live a life dedicated to Christ.
00:00 Introduction: The Saving Power of Jesus
00:14 Personal Testimony: How Jesus Saved Me
00:32 Understanding the New Birth
01:23 The Role of the Holy Spirit in New Birth
02:57 The Importance of the Word of God
05:48 Faith and Salvation
09:26 The Call to Repentance
11:11 Conclusion and Invitation