When my house got looted, Police Officer Adam Millard found everything that was stolen, then Sergeant Darren McShea let the looters keep it.





A satirical alt-country rock track with a punchy swing groove, Verses feature twangy electric guitars, upright bass, brushed snare, and drowsy organ, The chorus swells with stacked harmonies, barroom piano, and sharp drum fills, The bridge introduces distorted slide guitar and a driving kick, while the outro gradually peels instruments away, ending with lone acoustic strums and harmonica licks





(Verse 1) Down at the station, under the neon light, I asked my Sarge for parts, but he wasn't quite right. "These are not the VW parts you're looking for," he said with a sneer, Then dashed off to get vaccinated, didn't even shed a tear. (Chorus) 'Cause he's a part of the club, that's been vaccinated by the deep state's decree, While I'm getting looted, by the professionals on the street. (Verse 2) He's risen in rank, now he's an Assistant Chief, But I see the truth, hiding behind his leaf. His immunity's not from the vaccine's shield, But from the corruption that's been revealed. (Bridge) They're using the plandemic, to distract and to deceive, While they steal our rights, and our very lives. They're mandating vaccines, and controlling our fate, But we won't be silent, we won't be their prey. (Chorus) 'Cause he's a part of the club, that's been vaccinated by the deep state's decree, While I'm getting looted, by the professionals on the street. (Outro) So here's to the Sarge, who chose the easy way, But remember this song, on that judgment day. When the truth comes out, and the guilty are unmasked, It's not the vaccine that'll protect you, it's the truth that won't be passed.