BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

While I'm getting looted
wolfburg
wolfburg
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 1 day ago
When my house got looted, Police Officer Adam Millard found everything that was stolen, then Sergeant Darren McShea let the looters keep it.

A satirical alt-country rock track with a punchy swing groove, Verses feature twangy electric guitars, upright bass, brushed snare, and drowsy organ, The chorus swells with stacked harmonies, barroom piano, and sharp drum fills, The bridge introduces distorted slide guitar and a driving kick, while the outro gradually peels instruments away, ending with lone acoustic strums and harmonica licks

(Verse 1) Down at the station, under the neon light, I asked my Sarge for parts, but he wasn't quite right. "These are not the VW parts you're looking for," he said with a sneer, Then dashed off to get vaccinated, didn't even shed a tear. (Chorus) 'Cause he's a part of the club, that's been vaccinated by the deep state's decree, While I'm getting looted, by the professionals on the street. (Verse 2) He's risen in rank, now he's an Assistant Chief, But I see the truth, hiding behind his leaf. His immunity's not from the vaccine's shield, But from the corruption that's been revealed. (Bridge) They're using the plandemic, to distract and to deceive, While they steal our rights, and our very lives. They're mandating vaccines, and controlling our fate, But we won't be silent, we won't be their prey. (Chorus) 'Cause he's a part of the club, that's been vaccinated by the deep state's decree, While I'm getting looted, by the professionals on the street. (Outro) So here's to the Sarge, who chose the easy way, But remember this song, on that judgment day. When the truth comes out, and the guilty are unmasked, It's not the vaccine that'll protect you, it's the truth that won't be passed.

Keywords
upright bassa satirical alt-country rock track with a punchy swing grooveverses feature twangy electric guitarsbrushed snareand drowsy organthe chorus swells with stacked harmoniesbarroom pianoand sharp drum fillsthe bridge introduces distorted slide guitar and a driving kickwhile the outro gradually peels instruments awayending with lone acoustic strums and harmonica licks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy