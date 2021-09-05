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Complete Media Silence As It Appears Truckers Begin Strike In Australia!
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2574 views • September 05, 2021
Is it or isn't it? Well looking at this brief clip it would certainly seem that the truckers are up to something . . . . all has come to a standstill . . . driver taking video footage, was told there has been an accident . . . but all he can see for miles is truck after truck after truck lined up behind the other.
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