NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 12.28.2025 – The Book Of Zero Options
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
35 views • 1 day ago

The divine purpose of God.


To the prodigal son/daughter, it is time to come home.


Psalm 14:1

The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God.


Psalm 10:13

Wherefore doth the wicked contemn God? he hath said in his heart, Thou wilt not require it.


Happy New Year and God bless!



__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack:


https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com


   --- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.


   --- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________


Video Source:


https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

