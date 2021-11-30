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In The News: Athletes Drop Dead | No Pfizer Vaccine Data until 2076 | Death by "Climate Change"
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142 views • November 30, 2021
Welcome to another "In the News" segment of the Objective:Health show where we connect some serious dots!
Two weeks back, the FDA asked a federal judge to grant it until the year 2076(!) to fully release Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine data - gee, what they've got to hide? Meanwhile, the media has gone into overdrive announcing all these previously unknown reasons for heart complications and other diseases that are CLEARLY a cover-up for vaccine injury - everything from saturated fat and marijuana to climate change (that's right - the changing climate is making previously healthy people drop dead of heart atacks on the spot!). Then we go into the many incidents, in athletes and others, having vaccine complications, showing that there is indeed a correlation between the Covid shots and these random unexpected health issues (sorry MSM - it isn't from smoking weed!).
Join us for a rousing discussion on all of this and more!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Two weeks back, the FDA asked a federal judge to grant it until the year 2076(!) to fully release Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine data - gee, what they've got to hide? Meanwhile, the media has gone into overdrive announcing all these previously unknown reasons for heart complications and other diseases that are CLEARLY a cover-up for vaccine injury - everything from saturated fat and marijuana to climate change (that's right - the changing climate is making previously healthy people drop dead of heart atacks on the spot!). Then we go into the many incidents, in athletes and others, having vaccine complications, showing that there is indeed a correlation between the Covid shots and these random unexpected health issues (sorry MSM - it isn't from smoking weed!).
Join us for a rousing discussion on all of this and more!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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