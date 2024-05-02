Police are shooting rubber bullets at UCLA student kids
SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s
From @halalflow 4:02 AM · May 2, 2024 "Police are shooting rubber bullets at UCLA student kids: "I can tell you from doing stories about rubber bullets, they are extremely painful. If they hit your leg, your arm, they could break your arm."" https://twitter.com/halalflow/status/1785988236831031620
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.