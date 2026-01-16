How Digital Twins Drive Smart Product Development and Processes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital twins are transforming smart product development and process optimisation in the Industry 4.0 era. By creating real-time digital replicas of physical products, systems, and processes, organisations can simulate performance, validate designs, and optimise operations before production. This data-driven approach reduces development risks, shortens product lifecycles, and improves product quality. Digital twins also enable predictive insights, “what-if” scenario analysis, and cross-functional collaboration, making them a critical technology for intelligent manufacturing, operational efficiency, and innovation-led business growth.