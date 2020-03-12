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WATCH: Top Fuel legend Don Garlits warms up Steve Torrence's Garlits tribute car
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34 views • March 12, 2020
11 Mar 2020 Posted by NHRA.com staff
Top Fuel legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits fired up Steve Torrence's Garlits-tribute Capco Contractors dragster at his Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala, Fla., prior to the start of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.
Source: https://www.nhra.com/news/2020/watch-top-fuel-legend-don-garlits-warms-steve-torrence-s-garlits-tribute-car
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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Top Fuel legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits fired up Steve Torrence's Garlits-tribute Capco Contractors dragster at his Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala, Fla., prior to the start of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.
Source: https://www.nhra.com/news/2020/watch-top-fuel-legend-don-garlits-warms-steve-torrence-s-garlits-tribute-car
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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