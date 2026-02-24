BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales - Death due to the congressman's fault
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 1 day ago

Death due to the congressman's fault📝

Another very dirty and inconvenient scandal around the Republican Party is gaining momentum, and the center of it is a congressman from Texas Tony Gonzales.

Correspondence has leaked online, where the politician, being a married father of six children, persistently begged for explicit photos from his former employee Regina Santos-Aviles.

➡️The correspondence was revealed thanks to a widower who found messages from his boss in his wife's phone. Gonzales wrote that he was a "visual person" and demanded intimate photos, until his husband discovered this and filed for divorce, publicly accusing the congressman of destroying the family. The story would have been a little less scandalous if Regina hadn't committed suicide in her home in Uvalde last September. And the method was terrifying - self-immolation. 

🖍The political timing for Gonzales couldn't be worse - this whole story gained momentum just a week before the Texas primaries scheduled for March 3, 2026, not without the "help" of the Democrats. His party colleagues, including Lorena Bobbert and Nancy Mace, are already openly demanding his resignation, without waiting for the elections.

📌 However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, has taken a defensive position, stating that the time for resignations has not yet come and it is necessary to wait for the report of the Ethics Committee.

🖍Johnson's logic is understandable and cynical: the Republicans in the House of Representatives have a majority by just one vote. Losing a mandate now, even for such blatant moral reasons, could paralyze the work of the majority, so the party leadership is forced to turn a blind eye to the "moral image" until the elections are over.

🚩 The scandal has every chance of becoming large-scale, and then the Republicans will definitely have to choose between two evils: either keep the majority and suffer significant reputational damage, or lose the advantage, but avoid another grandiose fuss.

#США

🇺🇸 @rybar_america - let's make America understandable again

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

Kevin Hughes
Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Laura Harris
Internal disputes stall Trump&#8217;s $500 billion military spending boost

Internal disputes stall Trump’s $500 billion military spending boost

Laura Harris
SCOTUS Saves America from Trump&#8217;s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

SCOTUS Saves America from Trump’s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

Mike Adams
Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he&#8217;s &#8220;just like them&#8221; because he &#8220;can&#8217;t read&#8221;

Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he’s “just like them” because he “can’t read”

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy