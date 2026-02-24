Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales - Death due to the congressman's fault

Death due to the congressman's fault📝

Another very dirty and inconvenient scandal around the Republican Party is gaining momentum, and the center of it is a congressman from Texas Tony Gonzales.

Correspondence has leaked online, where the politician, being a married father of six children, persistently begged for explicit photos from his former employee Regina Santos-Aviles.

➡️The correspondence was revealed thanks to a widower who found messages from his boss in his wife's phone. Gonzales wrote that he was a "visual person" and demanded intimate photos, until his husband discovered this and filed for divorce, publicly accusing the congressman of destroying the family. The story would have been a little less scandalous if Regina hadn't committed suicide in her home in Uvalde last September. And the method was terrifying - self-immolation.

🖍The political timing for Gonzales couldn't be worse - this whole story gained momentum just a week before the Texas primaries scheduled for March 3, 2026, not without the "help" of the Democrats. His party colleagues, including Lorena Bobbert and Nancy Mace, are already openly demanding his resignation, without waiting for the elections.

📌 However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, has taken a defensive position, stating that the time for resignations has not yet come and it is necessary to wait for the report of the Ethics Committee.

🖍Johnson's logic is understandable and cynical: the Republicans in the House of Representatives have a majority by just one vote. Losing a mandate now, even for such blatant moral reasons, could paralyze the work of the majority, so the party leadership is forced to turn a blind eye to the "moral image" until the elections are over.

🚩 The scandal has every chance of becoming large-scale, and then the Republicans will definitely have to choose between two evils: either keep the majority and suffer significant reputational damage, or lose the advantage, but avoid another grandiose fuss.

#США

