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ITS TACTICAL: Lock Picks, First Aid and navigation. Is it Worth Your Money..? #RFB
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233 views • November 04, 2021
I have ZERO affiliation With ITS Tactical gear: https://www.itstactical.com/
AMP 3: https://www.amp-3.net/shop-amp-3-sign...
#ITStactical #amp3 #lockpicking #IFAK #jailbreakoverlander #imminentthreatsolutions #lockpick
@00:00 start
@01:10 Intro
@02:06 Skip Intro
@04:16 vanquest medipcak
@04:52 AMP3 OUTFITTER
@06:14 AMK trauma pak pro
@07:01 ITS EDC TRAUMA KIT
@07:27 ITS TEAR AWAY TOURNIQUET
@08:01 ITS TRAUMA QUIK RAPID ACCESS SYSTEM
@10:40 ITS HYGIENE KIT
@12:27 LOCK PICK KIT
@13:50 ITS TACTICAL MED FIELD GUIDE
@15:21 ITS NAVIGATION CHEAT SHEETS
@17:41 ITS IFAK
@21:46 CONCLUSION
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
AMP 3: https://www.amp-3.net/shop-amp-3-sign...
#ITStactical #amp3 #lockpicking #IFAK #jailbreakoverlander #imminentthreatsolutions #lockpick
@00:00 start
@01:10 Intro
@02:06 Skip Intro
@04:16 vanquest medipcak
@04:52 AMP3 OUTFITTER
@06:14 AMK trauma pak pro
@07:01 ITS EDC TRAUMA KIT
@07:27 ITS TEAR AWAY TOURNIQUET
@08:01 ITS TRAUMA QUIK RAPID ACCESS SYSTEM
@10:40 ITS HYGIENE KIT
@12:27 LOCK PICK KIT
@13:50 ITS TACTICAL MED FIELD GUIDE
@15:21 ITS NAVIGATION CHEAT SHEETS
@17:41 ITS IFAK
@21:46 CONCLUSION
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
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