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The Patriot Hour: Connect All The Dot's.. [15.12.2021]
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60 views • January 18, 2022
Note: I been following Mike since the beginning... I don't believe and Trus Trump. I trust no man.
- Thank you for this! I had wondered about the extent of involvement between Trump and Epstein. I'm so glad President Trump actively kept him from out of Florida.
The Patriot Hour
Published December 15, 2021
2,690 Views
https://rumble.com/vqv58x-connect-all-the-dots.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
- Thank you for this! I had wondered about the extent of involvement between Trump and Epstein. I'm so glad President Trump actively kept him from out of Florida.
The Patriot Hour
Published December 15, 2021
2,690 Views
https://rumble.com/vqv58x-connect-all-the-dots.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
www.thepatriothour.tv
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
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