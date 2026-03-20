Nvidia's Trillion-Dollar AI Roller Coaster: Pump or Platform?

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Nvidia stock surged then fell after Jensen Huang projected trillion-dollar AI data center market growth.
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Investors questioned whether projected $1 trillion figure represented cumulative revenue, not single-year target for 2027.
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Huang emphasized Nvidia’s shift toward full AI computing platform with vertically integrated Vera Rubin system.
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Heavy reliance on hyperscalers for revenue raises concerns about concentration risk and long-term business stability.
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Market volatility reflects broader skepticism about AI spending sustainability and potential bubble in tech sector.
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