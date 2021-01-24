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Why Keith Ellison Overcharged George Floyd Murderer WHY Raising the Prosecutorial Bar Hard to Hurdle
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41 views • January 24, 2021
Why is Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, raising the prosecutorial bar for himself and Overcharging George Floyd's murderer, Derek Chauvin. WHY? Raising the Bar so high makes for a far harder Hurdle.
It reduces chances of conviction drastically.
#georgefloyd #keithellison #derekchauvin
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It reduces chances of conviction drastically.
#georgefloyd #keithellison #derekchauvin
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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