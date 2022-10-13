AFU suicidal attack ends in failure

Elimination of AFU armoured equipment and militants that attempted to attack Russian units' positions in Kherson region.
◽️ AFU militants attacked Russian Airborne Troops' forces by tanks and armoured personnel carriers to break the defence. The attackers were detected by UAV crews. Kornet and Shturm-S anti-tank missile system from Airborne Troops received the reconnaissance data and opened fire at the enemy armoured vehicles.
💥 Russian paratroopers have destroyed 4 tanks, 5 armoured personnel carriers and over 20 AFU militants. The enemy attack has been frustrated.
Source @MoD Russia
◽️ AFU militants abandoned the dead and injured personnel during their withdrawal.
