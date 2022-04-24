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Ernst Wolff about crisis profit: Staged Ukraine and Covid Crises
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85 views • April 24, 2022
In the following interview, German author and financial expert Ernst Wolff gives his assessment of the background to the Ukraine war and the Covid 19 crisis. He cogently presents the common denominator of both crises: In his view, they were deliberately engineered to generate gigantic profits for a few super-rich - but at the expense of the global community. But not only that. According to Wolff, the crises serve the demolition of our evolved orders with the aim of establishing an unprecedented centralist rule, the contours of which are already becoming apparent.
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