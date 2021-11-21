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BRAZEN INVADERS AT POLAND BORDER OPENLY DECLARE HALF THEM WILL BE GOING TO THE UK ! (KALERGI PLAN)
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94 views • November 21, 2021
Its Reached a Point Now Where Picking a Country Is Like Being a Kid in a Candy Shop, There Is No Asking Wether the People Want This or Not Its Just Turn Up and You Are All Good ! This Invader Openly Declares That Half of Them Want to Go the UK and the Rest Will Choose Germany France and Holland.. The Countrys That Will Basically House Them and Then the Good Honest Hard Working European Will Slog His or Her Guts Out to Pay for These Unwelcome Invaders, at the Root of This Is the Jewish Kalergi Plan and if Europeans Dont Wake Up to This Genocidal Plan Very Soon It Will Slowly Consume Europe.. But That Was Always the (((Plan))) in the First Place. Wake Up Europe.
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to hocuspocusfocus ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/quot-half-of-these-people-are-going-to-the-uk-quot_rJAUUvyDtuqQag9.html
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
credit goes to hocuspocusfocus ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/quot-half-of-these-people-are-going-to-the-uk-quot_rJAUUvyDtuqQag9.html
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