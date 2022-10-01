The lib-tard vaccine pushers and advocates strike back ~ Another round of boosters in St. Pete Florida ~

In this discussion we are first going to start with a situation update followed by a introduction to you one of two video I want to share that is from Emmanuelle lokonga that talks about the new bill that was passed not too long ago, that talks about patenting our D.N.A., which is entitled H.R. 6666. And the other video talks on the movie entitled Captain America the first Avenger as being full of predictive programming that has to do with pandemic / lockdowns.
References:
- guys... They want to OWN Everyone who took it... It's Much BIGGER than we thought! You NEED to Pray NOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haNANl2kIuo
- New U.S. BILL 6666 will TRACK EVERYONE! Churches to Send PERSONAL info of Attendees to Gov't: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWrm2w5h0KQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.