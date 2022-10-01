Create New Account
The lib-tard vaccine pushers and advocates strike back ~ Another round of boosters in St. Pete Florida ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
Published 2 months ago

In this discussion we are first going to start with a situation update followed by a introduction to you one of two video I want to share that is from Emmanuelle lokonga that talks about the new bill that was passed not too long ago, that talks about patenting our D.N.A., which is entitled H.R. 6666. And the other video talks on the movie entitled Captain America the first Avenger as being full of predictive programming that has to do with pandemic / lockdowns.


