Pope Benedict's Secretary DESTROYED His Correspondence, supervises inheritance to heirs

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live on Mar 22, 2023





Archbishop Georg Gänswein, following the expressed desire of Pope Benedict, he has destroyed all his late boss’ personal correspondence.





“A pity? I thought so too,” he said, “but he gave this direction and there was no way out.”





