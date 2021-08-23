© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cyber Symposium 2021 Day 3 Professor of Law David Clements
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • August 23, 2021
New Mexico Law Professor David Clements use a parable to draw a parallel between drug crime family and a voter fraud crime family. He says both will engage in the same kind of activities to protect the crime family including money laundering and murder.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.